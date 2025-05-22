Dear OKC fans: You're missing the point — SGA's free throws aren't the problem
Never did I expect that little old me would post something on X and see it go viral, but that's what happened Wednesday after I posted a link to my article reviewing the 13 fouls Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drew in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
A simple tweet — with a rather engaging graphic, I might add — exploded with more than 125,000 views as of Thursday morning. It's had heavy engagement, including dozens of comments from Thunder fans who are missing the point.
Rather than accepting the criticism for what it is — nothing more than a complaint about SGA being a foul grifter — Thunder fans have scurried together with pitchforks and torches, demanding I and anyone who agrees with the criticism stop invalidating OKC's dominance.
Here's the thing: No one is invalidating or denying that the Thunder whipped the Wolves in Game 1. The constant defensive schemes and switches they threw at Minnesota, combined with great size, physicality and team speed, made it very difficult for the Wolves to generate rhythm on offense.
But, with the threat of OKC fans' heads starting to spin like Emily Rose, let's get a couple of things straight. In fact, we can refer to these as Five Truths.
- We recognize and accept that OKC is the No. 1 seed for good reasons.
- We recognize and accept that OKC has the best defense in the league.
- We recognize and accept that SGA is a deserving MVP winner.
- We recognize and accept that SGA would be elite without a friendly whistle.
- We recognize and accept that the Wolves are the rightful underdogs in the series.
Yes, if you subtract SGA's 11 made free throws from Game 1, the Thunder still win by 15 points. That's not how it works, though.
Many Thunder fans have cited various stats about SGA's free throw volume compared to other MVPs. That's not the point. It's about the way the game seems to be called differently on both ends of the floor when the Thunder are involved.
The point I'm trying to make, which so many others agree with, is simply that SGA's foul grifting shouldn't be rewarded. When Obi Toppin pumped and dunked while getting his jersey pulled and arm slapped in the closing moments of the Pacers' overtime win on Wednesday night, the refs swallowed the whistle. If that would've happened to SGA, a federal investigation would've been launched.
"Ok, Joe from Minneapolis," one critic replied. "Now do how many times he drove in the paint? You do realize the Wolves shot 50 threes while the Thunder shot 20, right?"
Yes, I agree, Mr. Critic. The Wolves didn't drive the ball as often as the Thunder.
"I really don’t understand why the discourse is THIS BAD over a game where it wasn't even close and free throws wasn’t the reason OKC won," another critic replied.
The discourse isn't about the game result; it's about SGA flopping and flailing his way to the line. Not only is it an unpleasant viewer experience, but the officials are giving him a whistle that no one else receives.
How is it that Lu Dort and Alex Caruso can be pulling jerseys and reaching in on one end of the court while Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards are being called for fouls when SGA initiates weak contact and then falls to the ground like he's been shot?
"I got an idea... don't turn the f****** ball over 17 times! It's gonna be a short series for the Wolves," another responder wrote.
Agreed. That would be a good starting point for the Wolves to win Game 2 and even up the series. Alas, that wasn't the point in the first place. Please refer to the Five Truths if you are still confused.
"MIN lost because they couldn't hit shots," another commenter wrote. "Also, SGA is an affront to the basketball gods & is disgusting to watch. He should not be rewarded for his bulls***. I can claim two things at once."
You see what that guy did? He understood that two things can be true at once.
This isn't as hard as the majority of OKC fans are making it. Just accept that SGA is a foul swindler AND that OKC is an incredible team.
Thanks for reading. We'll check in tomorrow with another review of how the officials treat SGA in Game 2 Thursday night.