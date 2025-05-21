Reviewing all 13 fouls Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drew in Game 1 of Wolves-Thunder
If Game 1 was the blueprint for how the officials will treat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it's going to be a long and frustrating experience for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Worse is that it's going to be darn near unwatchable for fans.
Gilgeous-Alexander is praised for his ability to draw fouls, but he's also a free-throw merchant who is being rewarded for a ridiculous style of play. He doesn't whine like Luka Doncic, but his constant flopping and flailing is hard to handle.
"As I said this afternoon, OKC is clearly the best team. They should win the title. Yet, I find it impossible to root for them," said FS1's Nick Wright. "Their identity is super physical, amazing defense + an MVP who collapses when you nudge him to get calls & the refs reward it every time. Hate it."
Bill Simmons, of The Ringer, agrees. "I don’t care who wins this game. The touch foul calls SGA gets are really awful. They don’t resemble anything else that’s happening in the playoffs," he said.
Andy Bailey, of Bleacher Report, added: "National TV broadcasts may have to stop showing replays of the calls SGA gets. It is undoubtedly sending potential viewers to the power button."
Gilgeous-Alexander attempted seven free throws in the first four and a half minutes of the game. It was obvious from the start that the MVP favorite was going to get a generous whistle. He wound up attempting 14 free throws, but how many of them did he actually deserve?
When SGA crumbled to the court after initiating extremely soft contact with Jaden McDaniels, he was rewarded with a whistle that turned into an and-1 opportunity.
When he stepped hard and backed up, tripping McDaniels in the process, it was McDaniels who was whistled for the foul.
When he tripped on his own and fell to the ground, the officials called a foul on Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Minnesota challenged the call and won, but it was another example of egregious officiating.
When he tripped and Anthony Edwards stood his ground in a defensive posture over him, the refs called a foul on Edwards. For what? Standing over a player is illegal?
Gilgeous-Alexander drew 13 fouls in the game. We watched all of them back and came to the conclusion that SEVEN of them were controversial. Some of the seven were flat out awful calls.
- Pump-faked and got Rudy Gobert in the air — good call
- Bullied into Mike Conley and got a call — debatable, but fair enough
- Drove into traffic and McDaniels touched his back — bad call
- Drove and shot into Julius Randle's extended elbow — debatable, but Randle didn't complain
- Bumped by McDaniels as McDaniels was squeezed by Chet Holmgren's moving screen and the sideline — could've been a whistle on Holmgren instead
- He tripped and Edwards was called for standing over him — bad call
- McDaniels called for tripping over SGA's extended foot — bad call
- He and Edwards collide while going for a loose ball — debatable since it was incidental
- DiVincenzo called for reaching in as SGA backed him down — good call
- Alexander-Walker called for a foul when SGA tripped on his own — call was overturned
- And-1 late third quarter when he was grazed by Edwards — bad call
- He crumbles to the court while driving on McDaniels — bad call
- McDaniels called for reaching in — good call
Gilgeous-Alexander is an amazing talent, but he goes down too easily. Good for him for taking advantage of whistle-happy officials, but it's making what is supposed to be an elite level of competition in the conference finals extremely difficult to watch.