All Timberwolves

Despite perfect record, Timberwolves fail to qualify for Summer League playoffs

Minnesota is one of six teams that went undefeated in the qualifying stage. They didn't make the playoffs due to tiebreaker rules.

Joe Nelson

Feb 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham (4) dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham (4) dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite going undefeated in the qualifying stage of the Las Vegas Summer League, the Minnesota Timberwolves did not make the four team playoffs that'll take place this weekend. Instead, the Wolves will play in one consolation game and call it good before reuniting for training camp in the fall.

The Wolves were one of six teams with a perfect 4-0 record. The top four seeds went to the Raptors, Thunder, Hornets and Kings, with Minnesota and Atlanta narrowly losing the tiebreaker (point differential).

The Summer League semifinals will be played Saturday, with No. 1 Toronto playing No. 4 Sacramento at 3 p.m. CT, followed by No. 2 Oklahoma City against No. 3 Charlotte at 5 p.m. CT. Both games will be televised on ESPN.

The Summer League championship game is at 9 p.m. CT Sunday.

The Wolves and Rockets will play in a consolation game at 4:30 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be televised on NBA TV Canada.

Wolves news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News