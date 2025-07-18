Despite perfect record, Timberwolves fail to qualify for Summer League playoffs
Despite going undefeated in the qualifying stage of the Las Vegas Summer League, the Minnesota Timberwolves did not make the four team playoffs that'll take place this weekend. Instead, the Wolves will play in one consolation game and call it good before reuniting for training camp in the fall.
The Wolves were one of six teams with a perfect 4-0 record. The top four seeds went to the Raptors, Thunder, Hornets and Kings, with Minnesota and Atlanta narrowly losing the tiebreaker (point differential).
The Summer League semifinals will be played Saturday, with No. 1 Toronto playing No. 4 Sacramento at 3 p.m. CT, followed by No. 2 Oklahoma City against No. 3 Charlotte at 5 p.m. CT. Both games will be televised on ESPN.
The Summer League championship game is at 9 p.m. CT Sunday.
The Wolves and Rockets will play in a consolation game at 4:30 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be televised on NBA TV Canada.