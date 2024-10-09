Donte DiVincenzo's playmaking ability is turning heads at Wolves training camp
New Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is proving to be much more than a spot-up shooter. He's fit right in with the Wolves' offensive system so far and is turning heads with his playmaking ability in training camp.
"Been very, very impressed with his playmaking," head coach Chris Finch said. "I think just in our system, he's probably found more natural playmaking opportunities in the flow. We knew he was a great off-ball cutter in Golden State, we knew he was a great spot-up shooter from his time in New York, but his all-around game has been really impressive."
The Wolves were thrilled to land DiVincenzo in the blockbuster trade that also brought Julius Randle and Keita Bates-Diop to Minnesota in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns. He's an elite shooter and a very capable defender who's on a very team-friendly contract for the next three seasons. He also gives them a smart, well-rounded offensive player who complements a backcourt led by Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, and Nickel Alexander-Walker.
DiVincenzo is known for being great at moving without the ball and playing within the flow of an offense, which is something the Wolves want to prioritize this season. When he does have the ball in his hands, he's able to create his own shot and also find teammates for open looks.
"Offensively, just his IQ," Rudy Gobert said this week. "Obviously he's a great shooter, but knowing how to space for his teammates, running the floor. He can pass, too. Today, he made a lot of great passes. He's just a very smart and tough basketball player. I think any team would love a Donte."
Whereas the Randle addition comes with some understandable questions about his fit next to players like Edwards and Gobert, there are no such concerns with DiVincenzo. The things he does well — shooting, movement, playmaking, defense — allow him to fit smoothly in any system.
DiVincenzo is on his fifth team since the start of the 2021-22 season, but he's just hitting his stride as a highly impactful player in the NBA. With the Knicks last season, he averaged a career-high 15.5 points per game and made 40 percent of his threes on nearly nine attempts per game. He was even better in the playoffs, averaging 17.8 points on 42.5 percent shooting from deep.
The shooting and defense make him very valuable, as he showed by going 4-for-4 in the preseason opener last week. But the more playmaking DiVincenzo can provide, the better the Wolves' offense can be.
"It's something that I just have been working on year in and year out," he said. "Now opportunity, it all depends on when that comes. If you look back at my time in Golden State, we ran Steph off the ball a lot of the time and I was handling, initiating action. Same in New York, when guys went down, the ball was in my hands more and I got to make plays for not only myself but others. It's just getting comfortable with it."