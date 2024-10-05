Donte DiVincenzo dazzles in perfect debut with Timberwolves
No Anthony Edwards? No Julius Randle? No problem for the Timberwolves in the preseason opener against the Lakers because Donte DiVincenzo was literally perfect.
DiVincenzo arrived in Minnesota earlier this week after the Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks for DiVincenzo, Julius Randle and Keita Bates-Diop. He was introduced to Minnesota media on Thursday and a little more than 24 hours later he was in Palm Springs on Friday night and in the starting lineup.
DiVincenzo came out firing, scoring 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting. He knocked down all three of his 3-point shots and scored on an athletic reverse layup through traffic — doing it all in just 9 minutes, 54 seconds of playing time.
DiVincenzo was in the starting lineup along with Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert. None of them played after the first quarter. DiVincenzo's role with the Wolves isn't entirely clear just yet, but the expectation is that he'll come off the bench behind Anthony Edwards, who along with Randle had the night in California off.
The game was still in progress when this story was published, but rest assured that Minnesota's top players looked very good. Reid and Conley each scored five points and each connected on a 3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker came off the bench and had five points. Jaden McDaniels blocked a shot at the rim and Rudy Gobert was changing shots in his 10 minutes of play.
The rookies, Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr., also looked solid. Dillingham buried a floater within seconds after checking into the game and Shannon was fearless with the ball in his hands and he got to the free-throw line multiple times.
Josh Minott buried a corner 3, had a dunk and had 10 points and five rebounds early in the third quarter and Luka Garza was already up to 13 points and six rebounds at the same point.