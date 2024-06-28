Draymond Green declares Timberwolves winners of NBA draft
Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly found two players he believes can make an immediate impact on the team when he landed Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft Wednesday night.
Connelly said he expects Dillingham to play right away and made it clear the Wolves view him as a true 1, meaning he’s likely the long-term successor to Mike Conley at the point guard position. The Wolves had to give up a 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs, who selected Dillingham No. 8 overall in Wednesday night’s first round.
It’s for those reasons that Draymond Green believes the Timberwolves won the NBA draft. Green said on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Friday that Minnesota found its point guard of the future, who the Golden State Warriors forward believes is a “special player.”
“There’s going to be some teams that regret passing (on) Rob Dillingham because he’s the best pure scorer in that draft,” Green said on his podcast. “He wants to be a great pro.
“… And now he about to go play behind Mike Conley, a young Anthony Edwards, who he’s about to be running mates with for the next 10 years, and I’m just not sure many backcourts gonna want to see him and Ant Man. Good luck.”
And on top of landing Dillingham at No. 8 overall, the Timberwolves were able to hold on to their first-round pick, which they used to select Shannon No. 27 overall.
Shannon is an NBA-ready prospect who’s also an effective scorer and shooter. His skillset is a perfect fit for the Timberwolves as the exact type of player they were looking to add to the roster.
“The way Minnesota’s roster is right now, he may help Minnesota next year more than (Dillingham),” Green said of Shannon. “Because he’s a big wing, can shoot the ball, can get downhill, get to the free-throw line … So Minnesota won the draft to me. Look what they just did.”
Green went on to praise Connelly, who he said continues to do special things. Connelly previously was the president of basketball operations for the Denver Nuggets, largely constructing the roster on a Nuggets team that went on to win the NBA Finals in 2023. Green said he’s always had respect for Connelly, but that Connelly demands more and more respect with each great move he makes.
“(Connelly) couldn’t have nailed those two picks better,” Green said. “Minnesota won the draft to me, and quite frankly, Minnesota didn’t need to win the draft. But they won the draft. And that’s a team that’s poised to try and compete for a championship and you gotta respect it.”