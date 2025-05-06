Draymond trying 'not to get suspended'; has 'grown so much' since Gobert chokehold
Draymond Green agreed on his podcast with Baron Davis that he needs to watch his Ps and Qs to avoid getting a suspension as the Warriors face the Timberwolves in what promises to be an extremely emotional series in the Western Conference semifinals.
Green, who racked up four technical fouls in seven games against Houston in Round 1, will be suspended if he gets three more technicals or two more flagrant fouls.
"I'm going to do my best not to get suspended, but at the end of the day I'm also under a different set of rules and life ain't always fair," Green said on his podcast episode that was released Tuesday. "At a certain point, there's nothing I can do."
Green will have to temper his emotions against Rudy Gobert, whom he has a long-standing feud with and will likely be matched up against frequently during the series.
"Well, you know, I am a starting center now. I guess that's my matchup," said a smirking Green.
The rivalry between Green and Gobert reached maximum tension when the two scuffled durign the 2023-24 season, with Green putting Gobert in a chokehold and was subsequently slapped with a five-game suspension.
"I've grown so much as a human being since that moment," Green said when Davis mentioned up the incident.
He's also going to have to be careful with how much trash talk goes on with Anthony Edwards. A video from two years ago has gone viral ahead of the series because Edwards says he wanted to face the Warriors in the postseason because Green talks so much trash.
"That's who Ant-Man is," Green said. "If there's two guys that I think talk that talk, that's young, it was Ant-Man and [Ja Morant]. That's who Ant-Man is and he continue to be that guy. I respect it, it is what it is. I'm looking forward to the series."
Game 1 starts Tuesday at 8:37 p.m. CT, though the tip could slide 10 minutes late if the first game of the TNT doubleheader goes long.