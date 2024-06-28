Early rumblings about Wolves' potential 2024 Summer League roster
The Timberwolves made a big splash in the NBA draft by trading up for Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham and adding Illinois All-American Terrence Shannon Jr. – and fans won't have to wait long to see them play as early rumblings suggest that both will be on Minnesota's Summer League team competing in Las Vegas in July.
According to Dane Moore, who cited Timberwolves assistant general manager Matt Lloyd, Jaylen Clark, Leonard Miller, Josh Minott, Daishen Nix, Dillingham and Shannon Jr. are all expected to join the roster this summer, while 2022 second-round pick Matteo Spagnolo will not play as he is rehabbing an injury.
On top of those six players, Minnesota sports insider Darren Wolfson has reported that former Wisconsin forward and Lakeville, Minn. native Tyler Wahl is expected to join the team. San Diego State reporter Bill O'Rear has reported that former Aztecs forward Jaedon LeDee is also expected to have a spot on the roster.
After the draft, the Timberwolves reportedly signed West Virginia big man Jesse Edwards to a two-way contract, so all signs would point to him joining the team for Summer League as well.
Potential roster:
PG: Rob Dillingham, Daishen Nix
SG: Josh Minnott, Jaylen Clark
SF: Terrence Shannon Jr., Tyler Wahl
PF: Leonard Miller, Jaedon LeDee
C: Jesse Edwards
In last year's 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League, Minnesota had 17 players on the roster. With nine players currently reported to be joining the team, that would mean up to nine more players could join. The previous season in 2022, they had 16 players, so they will fill out their team in the coming weeks.
This year's Summer League begins July 12 and runs through the July 22 in Las Vegas.