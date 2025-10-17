Edwards' efficient night, Dillingham impresses and more Wolves' preseason takeaways
Minnesota's 126-120 preseason loss against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night was essentially a dress rehearsal ahead of next week's regular-season opener. It gave us a clue as to what the rotation could look like this season. Let's break down what else we saw.
Ant's efficient night
Anthony Edwards looked dialed in on Thursday night with 25 points on an efficient 9 of 19 shooting from the field. It was his first time with more than 20 points this preseason. He also added seven rebounds and five assists with only three turnovers in 30 minutes of play.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Timberwolves On SI newsletter
Bench minutes
One of the biggest questions the Timberwolves have heading into the regular season is how the bench will look. Terrence Shannon Jr. had the biggest role off the bench with 24 minutes, and he added 14 points. Rob Dillingham played 23 minutes, Donte DiVincenzo played 18 minutes and Jaylen Clark played 15. Leonard Miller, Joan Beringer and Bones Hyland all saw the floor for less than 15 minutes. You never want to overreact from a preseason game, but it seems notable that Dillingham played 23 minutes.
Mike Conley Jr.'s role
Minnesota's point guard position is looming large over the team. Conley Jr. played only 20 minutes on Thursday night with three points and six assists. Dillingham played 23 minutes and finished with 13 points and five assists. It could've just been an opportunity for Minnesota to develop its young guard and rest its veteran, but it's worth noting.
Rebounding issues
The Timberwolves were only out-rebounded 52-47 on the box score, but it seemed as if they were out-worked significantly all night. Chicago is a young team that Minnesota should be able to push around, but the young Bulls held their own in the paint with a 68-64 advantage in that area.
The Timberwolves have one final preseason game on Friday night in Philadelphia against the 76ers before their first regular-season action next week on Wednesday, Oct. 22, against the Trail Blazers on the road.