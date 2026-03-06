Anthony Edwards Delivers Highlight Dunk in Wolves Win over Raptors
The Timberwolves continue to look like they're putting things together after the All-Star break, and they extended their win streak to five with a 115-107 victory over the Raptors in front of the Target Center crowd on Thursday night.
The Wolves looked sluggish out of the gate with an early 15-5 deficit, but they quickly settled in. Anthony Edwards took a while to get going with only eight first-half points, and early foul trouble from Jaden McDaniels gave the Wolves plenty of adversity. 14 from Julius Randle was enough to take a 55-54 lead into the locker room.
Edwards woke up in the third quarter with 11 more points and a highlight dunk on Raptors guard RJ Barrett that you have to see in order to believe.
The Timberwolves continued to extend their lead. They out-scored Toronto by 13 points, and they took complete control of the game thanks to some solid play off the bench from Naz Reid and Ayo Dosunmu.
It was a relatively balanced effort for Minnesota offensively. Edwards finished with 22 points, Randle had 17, Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Donte DiVincenzo had 16, Reid had 12 and Dosunmu had 13. It was a performance that should have fans encouraged about how things can look when everything is operating at a high-level, as they cruised to a comfortable 115-107 win.
The Timberwolves are now 40-23 this season, and firmly out of the play-in tournament as the standings currently sit in the Western Conference. They will be off on Friday night before hosting the Magic at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday afternoon. That game will be broadcast nationally on Prime Video.
