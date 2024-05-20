Fans dunk on Draymond Green as his takes on Wolves, Rudy Gobert age poorly
Golden State Warriors forward and known Timberwolves critic Draymond Green isn't looking too sharp in the prediction category Monday morning after the Timberwolves, whom he harshly criticized during their series against the Nuggets, wound up winnings Games 6 and 7 to dethrone the champs and advance to the Western Conference Finals.
“When you lose the belief… it’s over. They don’t believe they can win anymore, which means this series is over,” Green said on TNT after Minnesota lost Game 5 in Denver to fall behind three games to two in the best-of-seven series.
Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic had a remarkable performance in Game 5 with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists on 68.2% shooting from the field. Green notably criticized Rudy Gobert's defensive performance.
"The big Frenchman is sitting on that podium, speaking his native language, 'Oui, oui, oui need to do this.' You, you, you need to get a stop," Green quipped.
Green's feud with Gobert has essentially revolved around both players fighting for the title of best defensive player in the league over the last decade and it culminated with Green putting Gobert in a chokehold in a game earlier this season.
A combination of jabs back and forth on social media and multiple altercations on the court, Green and Gobert seem to have a real disdain for each other, creating a serious rivalry. You could assume that his Game 5 comments stemmed directly from their relationship, but looking back on it now, it becomes even more apparent.
"This looks even more embarrassing now. You have to maintain an ounce of objectivity if you’re going to do this job," NBA agent Nate Jones wrote on X. "And I say this as a person that has fought back against people that have wrongly tried to diminish Draymond as a player the same way he tried to diminish Rudy."
Green has been one of the most polarizing players in the league over the past 10 years. He knows how to generate buzz and clicks online, but his take on Gobert and the Wolves seems to be getting criticized fairly. On his latest podcast, Green did come around and give Gobert his props while making sure to mention that he got "bullied" in earlier games.
"Rudy Gobert came in and played big basketball but that was after getting bullied," Green said.
Gobert played in six of the seven games against the Nuggets, missing Game 2 for the birth of his child. In those games, Gobert had plus-minus ratings of +12, -10, +9, -2, +30 and +10. That's a combined plus-minus of +49 in six games against the best big man on the planet. Not bad...