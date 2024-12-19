For Naz Reid, it's 'always going to be love' for Karl-Anthony Towns
Both natives of New Jersey, Naz Reid and Karl-Anthony Towns were teammates on the Timberwolves for five seasons from 2019-2024. Towns is now on the Knicks, but Reid still calls him a "brother."
KAT will be making his long-awaited return to the Target Center on Thursday night for the first time since the Wolves dealt him to New York in October. Reid and a lot of the Wolves players expect an emotional night, but his connection with Towns is deeper than some.
"It will probably be super emotional. I mean, he's been here for 9-10 years and this is the first time he's been on the other side, I am sure it will be (emotional)," Reid said Wednesday. "I'll be right there with him, he's a guy that's taught me the ropes. He kind of helped me get into the position that I am in today. Obviously, we have to compete against each other, but he's still my brother at the end of the day."
Reid came to the Timberwolves as an undrafted free agent and a bit of an unknown prospect. Towns was huge in helping him develop into one of the best role players in the league, having blossomed in 2023-24 to win teh Sixth Man of the Year award and set himself up for a strong 2024-25 and set the table for a significant contract.
"As much as possible," Reid responded when asked about how much he's kept up with Towns. "Sometimes I even hype him up on Instagram and stuff like that, as much as possible. He's still a guy that's helped me get into the position that I am today, so it's always going to be love."
Towns is 29 years old and Reid is 25, so they never overlapped, but they went to high schools that are less than a 30-minute drive apart in New Jersey. Their relationship began well before their time in Minnesota.
"He's a good guy off the court. He's a guy that you want to be around. We've known each other before the NBA or whatever the case may be. We go years back," Reid said. "If you see another guy make it from where we come from, it's always love."
The Timberwolves are two-point favorites for Thursday's matchup against the Knicks, which will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT.