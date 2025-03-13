Former Minnesota Timberwolves center Oliver Miller dies at 54
Oliver Miller, who played nine NBA seasons including one with the Minnesota Timberwolves, has died. He was 54.
Phoenix Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson first broke the news, which was later confirmed by Arkansas, where Miller played college basketball, and the Toronto Raptors, for whom Miller played parts of three seasons between 1995-98.
"The Toronto Raptors are saddened to learn of the passing of Oliver Miller, who spent three seasons with our organization. He holds a special place in our history as a member of our inaugural team in 1995, and we are so grateful for all his contributions. We send our deepest condolences to the Miller family," the Raptors said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Miller spent the last year of his career with the Timberwolves in 2003-04 and played 48 games that season, including one start, and averaged 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. That was the same season Kevin Garnett led the Wolves to the Western Conference finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. Miller played in eight playoff games.
Miller was inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in June. He won three straight Southwest Conference regular-season and tournament titles from 1989-91 while at Arkansas during the school's final three years in the conference. Miller remains the program's all-time leader in field goal percentage (63.6%) and blocks (345).
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Arkansas legend Oliver Miller. A key member of the 1990 Final Four team, an SWC Hall of Famer, a first-round NBA draft pick and a true embodiment of the Razorback spirit. We love you Big O. Our thoughts are with his family," the Arkansas men's basketball program posted on X.
In addition to the year with the Wolves, Miller also played for the Suns, Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.