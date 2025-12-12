Timberwolves eye Coby White, but his future contract could kill a deal

There appear to be a couple of sticking points in the Timberwolves' alleged interest in Bulls point guard Coby White.

First, the Bulls might not be ready to trade him. Chicago has lost seven in a row to fall to 9-14 after getting off to a 6-1 start. White has played in six games after a calf injury kept him sidelined for the first 16 games. Second, White's pending free agent status may be an issue.

"A Wolves source confirmed that there is legitimate interest in White, but the 25-year-old’s looming free agency appears to be a significant hindrance to a possible trade," writes Sam Amick of The Athletic. "He’s making $12.8 million in the final year of his deal and is widely expected to seek a major raise this summer. But the fear of that unknown, it seems, means this is the kind of 'rental' situation that drops the price point precipitously and creates a negotiating gap between the two sides."

If the Wolves can't re-sign White to an extension after a hypothetical trade, then what point would there be in giving up Donte DiVincenzo and a young player like Terrence Shannon Jr. or Rob Dillingham? If that were the price for White, the Wolves would be parting with a 2024 first-round pick and DiVincenzo, who is making roughly $12 million this season and is due to make $12.5 million next season.

White is not going to be cheap. In fact, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported in September that White could "be seeking even north of $30 million average annual value."

White at $30+ million would make it very difficult for Minnesota to maintain its core roster and stay below the second apron of the NBA's luxury tax. Next season, the Wolves have huge cap numbers on Anthony Edwards ($48.9m), Rudy Gobert ($36.5m), Julius Randle ($33.3m), Jaden McDaniels ($26.2m), and Naz Reid ($23.2m).

With five players already accounting for more than $168 million in 2026-27, they're not far from the estimated luxury tax first apron, which could be between $195 million and $200 million, with the second apron projected to range between $207 million and $222 million.

Amick appeared to echo what his colleage, Jon Krawczynski, said Thursday about "nothing cooking" between the Bulls and Wolves right now, while suggesting that "another cold streak in Minnesota" around the early February trade deadline could lead to more phone calls and trade discussions.

That seems to clash with what Joe Cowley, the longtime sports insider for the Chicago Sun-Times, reported Thursday when he wrote that Minnesota has inquired about White and "is not looking to wait until February and the trade deadline to get a deal done."

Cowley then noted that the Bulls aren't ready to break up the roster right now.

"Maybe soon, but not yet," Cowley wrote.

Entering Friday night's Bulls-Hornets game, White is averaging 23.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4% overall and 32.7% from three. Last season, White averaged 20.4 points while shooting 37% from three.

Minnesota's point guard situation is messier now than it was when they last played because Mike Conley is dealing with right Achilles tendinopathy. It's the kind of injury that can linger, which could mean Bones Hyland and Rob Dillingham will have bigger roles off the bench until Conley is healthy.

The Wolves haven't put a timeline on Conley's injury, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.

More Timberwolves content that's worth your time