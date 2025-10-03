Former Wolves head coach spotted at team's Friday training camp practice
Timberwolves fans scrolling social media Friday afternoon were given a bit of a shock when a picture of former Wolves head coach Tom Thibodeau at Minnesota's practice popped up.
The team's social media accounts posted an image of Thibs having a laugh with current Wolves stars Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, noting a 'familiar face' at the team's practice. Thibodeau previously coached both Randle and DiVincenzo in New York before the duo was traded to Minnesota last October.
Wolves radio play-by-play commentator Alan Horton noted in a separate post on X that Thibodeau was a guest of current head coach Chris Finch. The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski also posted on social media that "Thibs has always been someone Finch enjoys talking the job with. Lot of respect there."
Thibodeau was fired by the New York Knicks in June following the team's playoff exit in the Eastern Conference Finals, the franchise's first trip to the East finals since the 2000 playoffs. Under Thibodeau, New York made the playoffs in four of the five years he was in charge. He had a 226-174 record as the Knicks' head coach.
Before his tenure in New York, Thibodeau was in charge of the Wolves from 2016-2019. Thibs helped end a 13-year playoff drought when he guided Minnesota to the postseason in 2018. His tenure ended on a contentious note after the disastrous exit of Jimmy Butler in the early part of the 2018-19 season, amidst a 19-21 start.
Minnesota's training camp isn't the only camp Thibodeau has been spotted at this preseason. The longtime head coach has been pictured at Suns and Clippers camps over the past week.
The Timberwolves open their six-game preseason slate on Saturday night. The Wolves will take on the Denver Nuggets in a neutral site game at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. The game will not be televised locally but can be found on NBA League Pass or heard on the Timberwolves radio network.