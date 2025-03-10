Full-strength Wolves post wire-to-wire victory over Spurs, winning fifth straight
The Minnesota Timberwolves welcomed Rudy Gobert back into the lineup Sunday night, marking the first time the team has been at full strength in nearly two months, and the early returns on the fully healthy Wolves were quite encouraging.
The Wolves led from start to finish in a 141-124 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Target Center in Minneapolis. The win is their fifth straight and was yet another example of how these healthier Wolves are using balance to their advantage.
Eight Wolves players scored in double figures Sunday night, led by Anthony Edwards' game-high 25 points — Edwards didn't even play in the fourth quarter as Minnesota had the game well in hand by the time he'd typically sub back in.
The Wolves emptied their bench entirely with 2 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the game.
The Wolves (37-29) exploded for 37 points in the first quarter to build an eight-point lead they'd carry into the half. They stretched it to 15 points by the end of the third quarter and as many as 24 during the fourth quarter. The ball movement was excellent as the Wolves assisted on 38 of their 53 made shots and shot 56% from the field. That was a result of everyone getting involved. Naz Reid returned to his bench role with Gobert back and had 20 points and seven rebounds.
Julius Randle flirted with a triple-double for the third straight game and created one good look after another by attacking the paint. Randle finished with 14 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Jaden McDaniels demonstrated his abilities as a playmaker, too, recording seven assists to go along with his 16 points and four rebounds. Mike Conley knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 off the bench.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker added another 10 points off the bench.
Gobert, who had been dealing with back spasms, played for the first time since Feb. 12 and fit pretty seamlessly back into the lineup. Seemingly the only thing limiting Gobert Sunday night was foul trouble as he picked up his third near the end of the first quarter. That kept Gobert on the bench for the entirety of the second quarter and limited him to 20 minutes for the game, though he still finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists. His impact on both ends was evident.
The Wolves are finally back to full strength and in the midst of a five-game win streak. Everything seems to be clicking at the right time and the balance is certainly there as they prepare to make a stretch run at the tail end of the regular season.