Gobert questionable, DiVincenzo out again for Wolves against Grizzlies
Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss a third consecutive game on Monday due to a toe sprain, the team has announced. Center Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable to play against the Grizzlies with an ankle sprain suffered in Saturday night's loss against the Cavaliers.
Star point guard Ja Morant is questionable with foot soreness for Memphis.
DiVincenzo has been out since getting hurt late in the Wolves' loss to the Warriors on Wednesday. There's been no timeline given for his expected absence. After Monday's game, the Wolves will play in Dallas on Wednesday night and then in Denver on Saturday night. This Thursday and Friday will be the team's first stretch of two consecutive days off since December 16-18.
Following a slow start to his first season with the Wolves, DiVincenzo was playing at a very high level prior to suffering the toe injury. He was averaging roughly 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on 44 percent shooting from deep over his last 11 games, including 28-6-9 against the Warriors and 27-10-7 in Minnesota's most recent matchup with the Grizzlies on Jan. 11. He had entered the starting lineup earlier this month.
Without DiVincenzo, the Wolves have moved Mike Conley back into the starting lineup and inserted rookie Rob Dillingham as the eighth member of their primary rotation. They've also briefly used a ninth rotation player in both games (Josh Minott against the Knicks on Friday, Joe Ingles against the Cavs).
If Gobert can't play on Monday, Naz Reid would presumably get the start at center, with Luka Garza likely needed as a backup five against massive Grizzlies rookie center Zach Edey. Garza has been limited to garbage time minutes this season. Gobert is averaging 10.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game this season.
Monday's game against the Grizzlies (27-15, third in the Western Conference) is a 1:30 p.m. central time tipoff in Memphis on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It'll be televised nationally on TNT, truTV, and Max. The 22-20 Wolves are currently eighth in the West.
All three of Minnesota's games this week are on national TV. Wednesday's game in Dallas is on ESPN and Saturday afternoon's home game against the Nuggets is on ABC.