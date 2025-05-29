Humiliated in Oklahoma: Timberwolves season ends with Thunder blowout
After the Minnesota Timberwolves lost a nail-biter to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, Nickeil Alexander-Walker said they couldn't concede to the situation, and they had to want it more come Game 5.
But when Game 5 rolled around Wednesday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, it was the Thunder who wanted it more, and the Wolves conceded to the situation. It took less than eight minutes for the Wolves to fall into a double-digit deficit, and they never showed up in a 124-94 rout. OKC claimed a 4-1 series victory and will advance to the NBA Finals.
The Wolves made franchise history this season by reaching the conference finals for the second consecutive year, but also for the second year in a row, it's a conference finals exit in five games. And while this iteration of the Wolves is a much different team after a different season, Wednesday's Game 5 was like deja vu — eerily similar to last year's final defeat.
Minnesota just didn't have its head in the game from the opening tipoff. The Wolves missed five wide-open 3-pointers within the first five minutes, three of them coming off the hands of Jaden McDaniels, who shook his head in defeat after the third miss. That was emblematic of the night. Minnesota scored just nine points in the first quarter, its lowest total in a quarter all season. The Wolves were down 33 points at the half, and had more turnovers (14) than made field goals (12).
After giving it away 23 times in Game 4, the Wolves followed up with 21 more turnovers Wednesday night. They were outrebounded 46-39. Outscored in the paint 54-42. And they racked up 20 fouls. It simply is not the way to win.
NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was once again a killer, and from the opening tip. He had 12 of his game-high 34 points in the first quarter as his Thunder built a 17-point advantage. When Minnesota made some headway into the deficit in the third quarter — as little as it was — Gilgeous-Alexander answered with a bucket. He played like the MVP, also adding eight assists and seven rebounds, and likely would have posted a triple-double had he needed to play down the stretch.
And Gilgeous-Alexander got plenty of help from his co-stars. Jalen Williams finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Chet Holmgren added 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting and seven rebounds. The Thunder's big three came to play.
Minnesota's stars — Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle — were far more aggressive than in Game 4, but both were slow starters. They combined for 17 of the Wolves' 32 points at the half, and while Randle exploded for 13 points in the third frame, it was already too little, too late. Minnesota only managed to cut its 33-point deficit down to 26 entering the fourth.
Randle finished with 24 points, and Edwards 19. Naz Reid added 11 points off the bench. But that same trio also combined for 12 turnovers. And all three were on the bench in the final minutes with the game well out of reach.
This Wolves season has been quite the ride. There was a stunning offseason trade, an up-and-down start to the season and another incredible run to the Western Conference finals. But for the second year in a row, Minnesota had to watch its opponent celebrate securing a trip to the NBA Finals. Now, the Wolves have months to figure out how they can get there.