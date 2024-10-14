'Incredible': Anthony Edwards loves playing with Donte DiVincenzo
When the Minnesota Timberwolves made the blockbuster trade to send Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, the immediate question became how the new pieces of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo would fit together on a team coming off an incredible season in which it reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.
While Randle is yet to make his Wolves debut this preseason, it’s already clear DiVincenzo is a perfect fit in Minnesota. From his first preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, DiVincenzo made an immediate impact. Sunday night’s game against the Knicks, his former team, only solidified the fit, particularly alongside star guard Anthony Edwards.
And Edwards has already made it clear he's taking a liking to playing with DiVincenzo.
"It's f***ing incredible (playing alongside DiVincenzo)," Edwards told reporters after Sunday's game. "I mean, I don't need the ball, man. ... Playing with Donte is f***ing, I'm not going to lie, it's fun as hell."
On Sunday, DiVincenzo was starting line place of Mike Conley, who got the night off. He appeared to be quite motivated against his former team, hitting a 3 for the opening points of the night and finishing with 15 points overall on 6-of-11 shooting, seven assists, three rebounds and a steal. DiVincenzo didn't have a turnover, and Sunday was the best evidence yet that his chemstry with Edwards is undeniable. Edwards knocked down eight 3s on his way to a game-high 31 points.
The Timberwolves ultimately fell 115-110 to the Knicks in Sunday's preseason action.
"He motivated every night," Edwards said of DiVincenzo. "Even when I used to play against him ... busting through screens. When he's getting downhill, he's getting downhill. He's aggressive with everything that he do, so you can't be made at him, man. He do every — he make all the right plays, shoot the cover off the ball. I know New York gonna miss him."
And the Timberwolves are certainly glad to welcome DiVincenzo into the fold.