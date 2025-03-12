All Timberwolves

Injuries will factor in big showdown between Timberwolves, Nuggets

  • Minnesota and Denver meet in the late ESPN game Wednesday night.
  • Denver is dealing with injuries and Aaron Gordon has been ruled out.
  • Wolves aiming to climb closer to a top-four seed in the West.

Jan 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) goes to the basket for a slam dunk over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Wednesday night's showdown between the Timberwolves and Nuggets is another opportunity for Minnesota to climb the Western Conference standings.

Minnesota (37-29) is riding a five-game win streak while the Nuggets (42-23) rested Tuesday after splitting a back-to-back with the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.

A win for the Wolves would get them within 4.5 games of the second-place Nuggets, while a loss would drop Minnesota 6.5 games behind Denver with 15 games to play.

The second seed would be nice, but the more realistic desirable outcome is the Wolves earning a top-six seed to avoid the play-in tournament. Entering play Wednesday, the Thunder, Nuggets, Lakers and Grizzlies look like locks to avoid the play-in tourney, while the Rockets, Warriors and Wolves appear to be the strongest teams fighting for the other two seeds in the top six.

Minnesota is a half-game behind sixth-place Golden State, 3.5 games behind fifth-place Houston, and four games behind the Lakers and Grizzlies, who currently occupy third and fourth place, respectively.

Injuries will be a factor in the Minnesota-Denver showdown. Aaron Gordon has been ruled out as he manages a calf injury. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are probable, though both are a bit banged up. Jokic has a bruised elbow and left ankle impingement, and Murray is dealing with an inflamed left ankle.

Minnesota if healthy, though Rudy Gobert is questionable as he manages lower back spasms that kept him out of the lineup for nine games after the All-Star break.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. CT and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

