Insider reveals text from NBA ref criticizing WCF Game 1 officiating
ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon said he received a text from an unnamed NBA official criticizing the way Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Timberwolves and Thunder was called.
"Your short crew from hell," read the text, MacMahon said on "The Hoop Collective" podcast following the game.
James Capers, Tyler Ford, and Mark Lindsay made up the officiating crew for Tuesday's Game 1. The Thunder won the game 114-88, turning a four-point halftime deficit into a blowout win. But the big national story coming out of the game centered around the referees and some of the questionable fouls drawn by Thunder superstar (and NBA MVP) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
SGA drew 13 fouls and shot 14 free throws in the game. As a team, the Thunder shot 26 free throws to Minnesota's 21 after having the second-worst free throw differential in the league during the regular season.
"I didn't think the officiating was an issue here," MacMahon said. "Was Shai foul hunting? Of course he was. That and turnovers was all they had going offensively in the first half."
"Any game where the Thunder shoot more free throws than their opponent — this is not a commentary on the referees at all. If it's a physical game, like it was today, and the Thunder shoot more free throws than their opponent, they're gonna feel like they're gonna win the vast majority of those games," Tim Bontemps said. "The game is being officiated in their favor if that (happens). With as physically as they play, if Shai is going to the line like that and they're out free-throwing the other team, that means the game is a rough and tumble game. A rough and tumble game, despite the fact that the Thunder are small, is a big advantage for the Thunder."
The Timberwolves mostly declined to outright criticize the officiating after the game, saying they know SGA will get calls and they have to play through it.
It'll be very interesting to see if Thursday's Game 2 is officiated any differently. Veteran refs Scott Foster, Tony Brothers, and Pat Fraher will make up the crew for that game.