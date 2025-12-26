Nikola Jokic's historic Christmas night came with a heavy dose of flops

Not lost in Nikola Jokic's historic triple-double in Denver's 142-138 overtime win over the Timberwolves on Christmas night were the numerous Jokic flops.

While some appreciate the gamesmanship and brilliance of players like Jokic and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in utilizing the rules and officials to their advantage, others find their style of play to be dishonest and disrespectful to the physicality that helped make the Michael Jordan era of basketball great. Either way, Jokic was flopping like a fish out of water in his 56-point, 16-rebound, 15-assist triple-double.

There are at least three flops by Jokic that are going viral on social media, including one in which he fell backward to the floor after his momentum caused him to collide with Donte DiVincenzo, who left his feet and went vertical to defend Jokic with 20.5 seconds to go in overtime.

A 280-pound man falling backward after running into a 200-pound man whose feet aren't on the ground defies Newton's second law of momentum. Still, DiVincenzo was called for a foul that negated a turnover that would've given the Timberwolves a 3-on-1 fast break with a chance to cut the lead to one or tie the game with a three.

"I’ve watched this a lot," said Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski. "Maaaybe Donte drifts into him? Definite flop. Jokic is 280 and DDV is 200. I don’t know what the right call is here."

Earlier in the game, Jokic flailed his limbs after he and DiVincenzo bumped into each other while competing for a loose ball.

Jokic also drew an and-1 call when he initiated contact with Julius Randle and flopped like he was struck by a bus.

After the game, Wolves head coach Chris Finch didn't question the officiating. In fact, here's what he said when a reporter asked him if he had any issue with the way the game was called.

"Not at all," Finch said. "Why would you ask that question?"

The Wolves were called for 24 fouls compared to 18 against Denver, though the Nuggets only attempted two more free throws than Minnesota (32 to 30).

