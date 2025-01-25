Insider: Two things ‘complicating’ potential Julius Randle trade
The NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away and Timberwolves forward Julius Randle continues to find himself in hypothetical trade talks all over social media. Two big factors are holding Minnesota back from striking a deal before the deadline.
The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski released a podcast on Saturday detailing Randle's situation and the likelihood Minnesota will trade Randle before February 6.
"There’s a chance that they could move him. There's two things that are complicating this scenario. Number 1, and this can’t be understated, Julius Randle has been playing better and better of late,” said Krawczynski. “Randle has not been nearly the problem that Wolves fans want to make him out to be right now."
In January, Randle is averaging 16.0 points per game, which is his lowest monthly total since joining the team. His 8.3 rebounds per game, is a monthly high and he's doing it all on 44.5/23.4/76.8 shooting splits.
"Number 2 is, the reality of the situation is, that there’s not a huge market for Julius Randle right now," Krawczynski continued. "I do not think it would be a good idea for the Timberwolves to attach assets to Randle to dump him."
Randle is 30 years old, averaging 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season. He has a significant player option on his contract worth more than $30 million looming.
There have been dozens of hypothetical trade rumors online involving Randle, most notably a potential trade with the Pistons. NBA personality Bill Simmons proposed a three-team deal that would send Randle to Detroit and land Minnesota Bucks wing Khris Middleton. Another one had the Wolves acquiring Tim Hardaway Jr. and Isaiah Stewart from the Pistons in exchange for Randle.
"I would say I think it is much less likely that Julius Randle is traded at the deadline than it is likely. Could it happen? It could happen," Krawczynski continued. "Tim Connelly is making calls and having conversations about a bunch of different players and combing the market to see what’s out there, but as far as I know right now, there’s nothing on the table for Julius Randle."
Tim Connelly has routinely shown evidence of being aggressive as the Wolves' President of Basketball Operations, but he has also shown evidence of being close to the vest when it comes to news of a potential deal. The Timberwolves have plenty of desirable assets on their roster, so it will be an intriguing 12 days leading up to the deadline.