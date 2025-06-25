Insiders: Watch out for Hawks in possible Nickeil Alexander-Walker sign-and-trade
Nickeil Alexander-Walker is set to become a free agent on July 6, but it sounds like the Atlanta Hawks would prefer to avoid getting into a bidding war for the Timberwolves guard.
"Word is that the Hawks, at roughly $30 million below the luxury-tax line, are expected to register interest in a sign-and-trade deal with Minnesota to try to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker — among various options that Atlanta is exploring with its trade and financial flexibility — in the event that the Timberwolves, in their quests to re-sign Julius Randle and Naz Reid, run out of the flexibility needed to re-sign Alexander-Walker," NBA insider Marc Stein reported via his Substack Tuesday night.
Stein's report follows information from Clutch Points' Brett Siegel, who said the Hawks are a team to keep an eye on in a possible sign-and-trade for Alexander-Walker. Siegel noted that Atlanta could use its "mass trade exception" to go after a player of Alexander-Walker's caliber.
The Hawks have a $25.3 million trade exception stemming from last season's Dejounte Murray trade. It essentially allows them to trade for a player making up to $25.3 million without being forced to match salaries.
Alexander-Walker's next contract will dwarf the $4.3 million he made this season with Minnesota, but how much beyond the estimated $14.1 million midlevel exception he could go remains to be seen.
Alexander-Walker was an elite 3-and-D guard off the bench for the Wolves. He shot 38.1% from three-point range on 4.5 attempts per game, and was especially deadly from the corners at 47.4%.