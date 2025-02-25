Intriguing location suggested for new Minnesota Timberwolves arena
One of the first orders of business for Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore once they take over ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx will be building a new arena to replace Target Center. Where exactly that will be is not yet clear.
There was a report that Rodriguez and Lore were targeting land near the Minneapolis Farmer's Market to build the new arena, but there's been no indication that's anywhere close to a done deal. And there are a number of other locations fit for an arena, including an intriguing idea recently proposed by Axios to build it just a couple blocks away at City Center.
The City Center building on 33 South Sixth Street is a short walk away from Target Center and could have access points both from Hennepin Avenue and Nicollet Mall. It currently includes the fourth-tallest building in Minneapolis, a hotel, retail stores and restaurants. There's no question that building an arena at the City Center location would be a challenging task, but Axios makes a compelling case for why the location might work, and why it might help revive a declining downtown.
First, there's the tanking prices of commercial real estate downtown. The location could be purchased for a significant discount. Target currently leases the majority of office space at the location, but the company no longer has any workers in the building. City Center is a short stroll away from Mayo Clinic Square, where the Wolves and Lynx practice, and there might even be a way to connect the parking ramps currently connected to Target Center across the street to a new arena.
Perhaps the biggest selling point, though, would be if Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey can execute his proposal for Nicollet Mall, which would make the street pedestrian only with open containers allowed. That and the influx of foot traffic from Wolves games could bring a new life to the street if a new arena were to open there. Axios also threw out the possibility of turning the Target Center location into a district similar to the Milwaukee Bucks' "Deer District" near the Fiserv Forum.
There would certainly be no shortage of challenges to develop a new arena at City Center, and it would require a desire to sell the complex, cooperation from current tenants, and it would have to be practical for all involved. But there are a lot of reasons to like the idea and think it might be just work and be what downtown Minneapolis needs to revive Nicollet Mall.