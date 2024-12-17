Jaden McDaniels' 'out of this world' play keying Timberwolves' dominance
Jaden McDaniels making a leap offensively in his fifth year was supposed to be a big part of Minnesota being able to overcome trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks, and while his offensive game appears to be hitting a new gear, his defensive game has finally resembled what made him a feared defender in 2023-24.
What took so long for him to get going on the defensive end this season?
"I guess I just decided to start playing defense again," McDaniels told Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic after Minnesota thumped the Lakers last week.
While McDaniels hounding primary ball-handlers is a key to breaking the will of the opposition, it's the advancement of his offensive game and rebounding that has turned heads recently.
In the first 10 games of the season, McDaniels averaged average 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. In 15 games since he's averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while adding 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks. He had just seven steals in the first 10 games and he's racked up 28 in the past 15 games, including nine in the last two games.
McDaniels has become a force on both ends of the floor, and head coach Chris Finch loves it.
"He's tough, he's salty, he's competitive, he's got everything you want. That's always been there," Finch said Tuesday. "He's playing out of this world right now, both ends of the floor. Being able to play physical and aggressive without fouling, staying confident in his offensive game."
"I feel like I’m back to myself again," McDaniels told Krawcyznski.
And he's back to himself just in time for KAT's return on Thursday night.