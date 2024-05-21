Jason Kidd on facing Anthony Edwards and 'tough' Timberwolves
Jason Kidd is well aware that his Dallas Mavericks will have their hands full in the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Kidd, the former Hall of Fame guard who is in his third year coaching the Mavericks, knows greatness when he sees it and he had nothing but praise when talking about the Timberwolves during his pre-series press conference on Monday.
"[Anthony Edwards is] playing at an MVP level right now. They got guys that can score the ball," Kidd said. "This is a great test for us. It's going to start in Minnesota, the first two are there so we gotta try to find a way to get a win."
Edwards has been a monster in the playoffs. He averaged 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in Minnesota's first-round sweep of the Suns, and he followed up in the seven-game series against the Nuggets by averaging 27.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
"Just his ability to, one, to command leadership at 22. That's pretty special," Kidd said of Edwards. "His talent, his smile is infectious. He has all the qualities and he is a star in this league, but his teammates trust him and they should, he's one of the best players in the world. I think he is built to be a leader in this league and he's shown that here in the playoffs."
While Kidd praised Edwards' tenacity on both ends of the floor, the 51-year-old coach also understands that Minnesota's talent and length extends far beyond Edwards.
"They're long. You talk about Ant, plays both sides of the ball. He's going to play defense and he's going to play offense. You talk about (Rudy) Gobert and KAT and (Jaden) McDaniels, they're a big team," Kidd said. "They're long. If you challenge them at the rim you gotta know Gobert's gonna be there."
Minnesota's defense was No. 1 in the NBA during the regular season and they held Denver under 100 points in three of the seven games in the conference semifinals. After facing three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and star guard Jamal Murray, Minnesota now is tasked with trying to stop Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Edwards suggested immediately after advancing past Denver that he will shadow Irving while McDaniels stalks Doncic.
"His length. His ability to move his feet. He has great hands and then his want, he wants to play defense. He's one of the best defensive guys," Kidd said of McDaniels, who averaged 22 points in Games 6 and 7 to compliment his tenacious defense. "It doesn't get any easier so we're going to have to figure out how to get those guys shots without McDaniels on them."
Kidd also praised the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid.
"He's given everybody issues. He's one of the better players in this league. Sometime she goes under the radar because of the star power with Minnesota, but he does his job at a high level," Kidd said. "He shoots the three and also he can put the ball on the floor; to be that big and he plays like a guard, he gives everyone trouble."