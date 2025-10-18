Johnny Juzang reportedly lands two-way deal with Wolves after preseason success
The Timberwolves are signing forward Johnnu Juzang to a two-way contract after a standout preseason with the team, according to multiple reports.
Juzang joined Minnesota on a non-guaranteed free agent deal this offseason. He took the opportunity and ran with it. He averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in five preseason contests. He impressed as a three-point shooter with a 48.3% mark on 5.8 attempts per game.
The Wolves are reportedly waiving guard Tristen Newton in a corresponding move. Rookie big man Rocco Zikarsky and forward Enrique Freeman are expected to be the other two-way players to begin the regular season.
After begining his college career at Kentucky, Juzang developed into a star at UCLA. He led the Bruins to the Final Four in 2021 as an 11-seed, and he averaged over 15 points per game in his two seasons with the Bruins. He surprisingly went undrafted in 2022, but caught on with the Utah Jazz.
He has played 102 games over three seasons in Utah, and he most recently averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 2024-25. He started 18 games and averaged 19.8 minutes per game. Standing at 6-foot-5, he's a career 36.3% three-point shooter on 4.5 attempts per game. He's only 24 years old.