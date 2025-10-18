All Timberwolves

Johnny Juzang reportedly lands two-way deal with Wolves after preseason success

Juzang was a three-point sharpshooter for Minnesota in the preseason.

Tony Liebert

Oct 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Johnny Juzang (9) follows the play against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Johnny Juzang (9) follows the play against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Timberwolves are signing forward Johnnu Juzang to a two-way contract after a standout preseason with the team, according to multiple reports.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Timberwolves On SI newsletter

Juzang joined Minnesota on a non-guaranteed free agent deal this offseason. He took the opportunity and ran with it. He averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in five preseason contests. He impressed as a three-point shooter with a 48.3% mark on 5.8 attempts per game.

The Wolves are reportedly waiving guard Tristen Newton in a corresponding move. Rookie big man Rocco Zikarsky and forward Enrique Freeman are expected to be the other two-way players to begin the regular season.

After begining his college career at Kentucky, Juzang developed into a star at UCLA. He led the Bruins to the Final Four in 2021 as an 11-seed, and he averaged over 15 points per game in his two seasons with the Bruins. He surprisingly went undrafted in 2022, but caught on with the Utah Jazz.

He has played 102 games over three seasons in Utah, and he most recently averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 2024-25. He started 18 games and averaged 19.8 minutes per game. Standing at 6-foot-5, he's a career 36.3% three-point shooter on 4.5 attempts per game. He's only 24 years old.

Wolves news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News