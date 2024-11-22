Julius Randle calls out Timberwolves for lack of professionalism
Fans have been thinking it for weeks, but now it's clear that players inside the locker room don't think the Minnesota Timberwolves are operating like a serious basketball team.
From the mouth of Julius Randle, professionalism is lacking — and was lacking in Thursday night's loss to the now 4-12 Toronto Raptors.
"Yeah, I'd say it's a low point for us as a team," said Randle, sitting in a chair in the locker room with a Raptors towel draped on his shoulders.
"I know we'll turn it around. I have faith in everybody in this locker room that we'll turn it around," Randle continued, "but at this point we gotta look ourself in the mirror and decide what type of team we wanna be on a consistent basis. We've had great games, we've had not great games. Myself included. I have to look myself in the mirror and say I gotta be better."
They've now lost to Toronto (4-12), Portland (6-9) twice, San Antonio (8-8) and Miami (6-7). In the second loss to Portland, the Trail Blazers played without two starters. In the loss to Miami, Jimmy Butler didn't play.
Why aren't the Wolves beating the teams they're supposed to?
"Execution and just being professional," Randle answered.
"We can't look at, 'Oh we're playing the Raptors.' They're 3-12 or whatever, and alright we got an easy one and we can go worry about our individual stuff. We can't do that. We gotta be professional and understand that it's about us as a team, us every night coming out building the right habits, doing the right things."
At 8-7, it's not time to panic. But worry is setting in. Minnesota has four games left in the first full calendar month of the season. Will they enter December with a winning record? Boston is a mammoth task on Sunday. A loss would drop them to 8-8. Then they have games against the Rockets, Kings and Clippers next week.
When December comes, the competition stiffens significantly. The Wolves open the month with games against the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Warriors, Knicks and Warriors. Yes, they play the Warriors three times in a span of 15 days. Then they get a game against the Hawks before presenting themselves to the nation on Christmas Day against the Mavericks.
It's clear that the Wolves need to right the ship. If a lack of professionalism has prevented them from beating the Raptors, Blazers, Spurs and Heat, then Minnesota can look in the mirror and suggest to themselves that they should be 13-2 rather than 8-7.
Of course, now they have to go prove it.