Julius Randle deadpans significance of facing Knicks: 'I'm 30 years old'
Karl-Anthony Towns isn't the only player reuniting with his former team on Thursday night. Wolves forward Julius Randle and guard Donte DiVincenzo will be facing the Knicks for the first time since October's blockbuster trade.
"Another game," Randle reponded when asked about his thoughts about facing New York.
Why isn't this reunion as big for him as his first game against the Lakers after joining the Knicks?
"I am 30 years old," Randle smirked.
Randle played five seasons in New York from 2019-2024. He averaged more than 20 points in each season and he earned three All-Star nods. His best season came in 2020-21 when he averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game on 45.6/41.1/81.1 shooting splits.
This was Randle's first time being traded, but the Timberwolves are his fourth different team. He began his career with the Lakers from 2014-2018 and the Pelicans in 2018-19 before his last five years in New York.
The Knicks enter Thursday's matchup with a 16-10 record as the third best team in the Eastern Conference. The Timberwolves are 14-11 and one of the hottest teams in the league, winning six of their last seven games.
It has a chance to be one of the biggest regular season games at the Target Center in quite some time, so get your popcorn ready for the 8:30 p.m. start.