4 Things That Stood Out in the Wolves’ Win Over the Mavericks
In this story:
The Timberwolves looked well rested in their first game after the All-Star break with an impressive 122-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Here are five things that stood out.
Naz Reid's dunk
Reid is currently the betting favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year, and he showed why on Friday night with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists on 8 of 14 shooting from the field, and 4 of 8 from three. He also had the highlight play of the night with a behind-the-back move into a poster dunk over Mavs big man Daniel Gafford.
Anthony Edwards' 40 ball
Edwards had a busy break with the All-Star game MVP, and he picked up right where he left off. He had his eighth 40-point game of the season with exactly 40 points on 16 of 30 shooting from the field and 5 of 13 from three. He continues to make a strong case for first-team All-NBA, which is an honor that he has not had in his NBA career.
Rudy Gobert's flagrant
Gobert was the best frontcourt player on the floor in Friday night's win. He had 22 points, 17 rebounds and 3 blocks on 9 of 11 shooting from the field. A dominant performance might've been overshadowed by a Flagrant-1 foul after he extended his right arm into the neck of Marvin Bagley III. He now has seven flagrant points this season, which means he will likely be suspended for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Bones Hyland and Ayo Dosunmu
If the Wolves want to reach their full potential this season, they will need consistent production from Hyland and Dosunmu off the bench. They did not perform well against Dallas, with only eight combined points on 3 of 12 shooting from the field. Minnesota jumped out to an early 15-point lead in the first quarter, but the Mavs continued to stick around. It wasn't the cleanest win for Minnesota, and a lack of a secondary shot creator after Edwards was probably the biggest area for improvement.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert