Karl-Anthony Towns is a top-5 power forward according to Patrick Beverley
This upcoming season will be Karl-Anthony Towns' 10th in the NBA. He has seen his fair share of ups and downs, but former Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley still thinks he's a top-five power forward in the league.
On the latest episode of the Pat Bev Pod, Beverley listed Towns amongst his personal top five alongside Zion Williamson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Draymond Green.
Now more than ever, basketball positions are very subjective. For example, Towns played center before Rudy Gobert arrived ahead of the 2022-23 season. Beverley's co-host even pushed back against his list, arguing that Giannis Antetokounmpo should be considered a power forward.
Despite his shortcomings, Towns has shown consistency during his nine seasons in the NBA. After earning Rookie of the Year, he has averaged at least 20 points and 6.5 rebounds in eight straight seasons. He is the only player on Beverley's list to average those numbers more than twice.
Beverley played for the Timberwolves for one season in 2021-22. He started 54 games and averaged 9.2 points per game and led the team to a victory in the play-in tournament and a spot in the postseason. He clearly still has respect for Towns' game.
Towns had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021-22 alongside Beverley, averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists on efficient 52.9/41/82.2 shooting splits.
Beverley's list has a very loose meaning for power forwards, notably omitting Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis, who most would consider the three best power forwards in the NBA right now. But, if you base it on the five players Pat Bev mentioned, you could make a real argument that Towns stands above the rest.