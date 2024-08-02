Karl-Anthony Towns' message to Rob Dillingham's father: 'I got him'
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns plans on being a mentor for rookie guard Rob Dillingham, it appears. Towns posted a video on social media of his trip to Paris, which ends with a scene where he's talking to Dillingham's father on the phone.
"Whatever it may be, I got him," Towns said. "Don't even worry. Your son is with his brother now. Welcome to Minnesota. I can't wait to show him what playoff basketball looks like."
Towns, who turns 29 in November, is heading into his tenth season with the Timberwolves since being selected with the first overall pick in 2015. He made his fourth All-Star team last season and helped the Wolves get past the first round of the postseason for the first time since 2004. Led by Anthony Edwards, Towns, and Rudy Gobert, Minnesota made it to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Mavericks in five games.
Looking to add more secondary scoring to complement their elite defense, Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly traded a 2030 first-round pick and a 2031 pick swap to the Spurs on draft night to land Dillingham at No. 8 overall. The 19-year-old averaged 15 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds at Kentucky last season while shooting 44.4 percent from three.
Dillingham will be the Timberwolves' backup point guard behind Mike Conley as a rookie. He'll have plenty of veteran mentors, including Conley and Towns, who is a former Kentucky Wildcat one-and-done like himself. The Wolves have high long-term hopes for Dillingham, who showed off his tantalizing offensive upside in the final game of this year's summer league.