Karl-Anthony Towns seemingly shocked by blockbuster trade to Knicks
There was shock in the NBA community as news broke that the Minnesota Timberwolves are nearing a deal to send Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, and it appears that nobody is more shocked than Towns himself.
The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynsk first broke the news Friday evening, with Towns reportedly heading to New York in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a protected 1st-round pick from the Detroit Pistons via the Knicks.
Towns reacted quickly on social media, commenting simply "..." on his X account.
Krawczynski followed up his breaking story with reaction from the Towns camp, reporting that the initial reaction is "stunned."
The deal for the forward, who averaged 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season, had not yet been completed, according to Charania, but it's appearing likely that Towns' stay in Minnesota will come to an end after nine successful years, which culminated with a run to the Western Conference Finals this past season.
Towns was selected by the Wolves with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft following an impressive NCAA tournament with Kentucky. He is considered one of the best shooting bigs in the game and for a long-time was the star on the Wolves team, but the rise of Anthony Edwards has seen him shift to more of a complementary role in recent seasons.