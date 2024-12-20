KAT never wanted to leave Minnesota, 'still stunned' to be in a different jersey
It's now been nearly three months since Karl-Anthony Towns was traded to the Knicks, but the shock of the move hasn't fully worn off for the former Timberwolves star.
KAT's time in Minnesota, and the unexpected late-September trade that ended his nine-year Wolves tenure, came back into full focus on Thursday night in his highly-anticipated return to Target Center. There were a lot of emotions for both Towns and the fans who cheered for him for so many years. After much reflecting throughout the day and a couple tribute videos to begin the night, KAT went out and dominated, putting up 32 points, 20 rebounds, and 6 assists on ridiculous efficiency in a blowout New York win.
Then he did a bit more reflecting after the game, expressing how much the trade caught him off guard.
"There was no part of me that was willing to leave," Towns told The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. "And life had a different path for me. I was stunned. I’m still stunned I’m in a different jersey."
It was abundantly clear on Thursday — and long before — how much Minnesota meant to Towns. He grew up in the state, going from a 19-year-old No. 1 overall pick in 2015 to a 28-year-old man who helped lead the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals earlier this year. He went through a lot, from the loss of Flip Saunders before his rookie year to the loss of his mother in 2020. Towns always embraced Minnesota and built so many connections here, making it truly feel like home for the New Jersey native.
“I was committed to retiring here," Towns told Krawczynski. "I was committed to playing the rest of my career here, and my family was on board and my friends were on board."
The Wolves had other plans. For reasons that were as much about the salary cap and the second apron and future financial flexibility as they were about basketball, Tim Connelly dealt Towns to the Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a draft pick.
One game, or even a third of a season, does not mean the trade failed, but it certainly has worked out better for Towns and the Knicks so far. KAT is averaging 25 and 14 while shooting 46 percent from three for a New York team that's third in the East. Meanwhile, Randle has been inconsistent and DiVincenzo has been disappointing for a Wolves team that has struggled quite a bit on offense.
It all came to a head on Thursday night, as Towns laid waste to his former team with a performance that had to feel quite cathartic.
"That win was very important, something we’re very appreciative of," Towns said. "So you know this game wasn’t just another game. If anyone told you otherwise, that’s a lie."
The Wolves will look to shake this one off and bounce back on Saturday against the Warriors. There's a ton of time for the story of this team to be written. But after a game like that from KAT, it's hard not to think about what this season — and Thursday night — might have looked like if the trade had never been made.