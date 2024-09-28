Keita Bates-Diop heading to Timberwolves in Towns-Knicks trade, report says
More details of the blockbuster trade sending Karl-Anthony Towns from the Timberwolves to the New York Knicks are emerging, with Keita Bates-Diop named as a third player heading to Minnesota in the deal.
The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported the news early Saturday morning, citing sources who say that Bates-Diop will be the third player heading west.
If confirmed, it will mean that the haul Minnesota is receiving for trading Towns will comprise Bates-Diop, Julius Randle, Donte DiVicenzo, and a protected 1st round draft pick via the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks also also sending DaQuan Jeffries, a draft pick and cash considerations to the Charlotte Hornets to make the deal work.
For Bates-Diop, it will mean a return to the team that drafted him, with the Timberwolves taking him in the second round of the 2018 draft.
A 6-foot-8 power forward, he was traded to the Denver Nuggets in early 2020 as part of the deal that brought Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, and Jarred Vanderbilt to Minnesota. He was waived by Denver that November and picked up by the San Antonio Spurs, with whom he spent three years before spending the 2023-24 season at the Phoenix Suns and then the Brooklyn Nets.
He moved to the Knicks in July as part of the trade that sent Mikal Bridges to New York.
As talks continue over the Towns trade, more details have been emerging over the Timberwolves' decision to say goodbye to their former No. 1 draft pick, who played a major role in the team's run to the Western Conference Finals last year.
Per Wolves insider Dane Moore, the team believes that trading KAT will give them more flexibility in the coming years as Anthony Edwards approaches his prime, with teammates Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid also expected to flourish as their careers progress.
The Wolves will have one fewer max contract to contend with, as Towns was due to cost $49.2 million against the salary cap this season, rising to $61 million by 2027-28.
"Making this trade doesn’t necessarily save money, but it could provide financial optionality over the next few years into Ant’s prime," Moore said. "The Wolves felt they needed to not be locked into one path with Ant."
Moore added that the catalyst of the trade appeared to have been New York's willingness to include DiVincenzo – whom the Wolves have coveted in the past – and the Detroit 1st round pick in the trade.