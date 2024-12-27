Kendrick Perkins calls KAT-Julius Randle trade one of the worst in NBA history
Before Timberwolves snuck past the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, the cast from the NBA on ESPN spent some time reviewing the early returns of the trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks and brought Julius Randle to Minnesota — and Kendrick Perkins had quite the take.
"Real talk. This trade by Minnesota could arguably go down as the worst trade in NBA history," Perkins said.
Stephen A. Smith reacted with "come on, man, that's a bit hyperbolic." Perkins wasn't backing down.
"You trade away a guy, one of the most skilled bigs, one of the best shooting bigs to ever play the game in Karl-Anthony Towns, that you just went to the Western Conference Finals with. Not only did you trade him away, you trade him away when he was in his prime. And you get back a guy in Julius Randle, who could go out there and get you 20 and 10, but he doesn't complement Anthony Edwards well," Perkins said.
"And so when you think about Anthony Edwards this season, he also attacked and went publicly for their offense. And everybody is wondering why is he shooting so many 3-point shots? Why is he not attacking the paint? How? When you have Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert on the floor at the same time, teams are going to play boxes and elbows, they're going to load up on Anthony Edwards, they're going to go under screens. Julius Randle does not fit with Anthony Edwards."
While Randle's fit can be debated all day long, there's no denying that part of the reason Towns was traded was to help Minnesota get below the second apron of the NBA's luxury tax, which comes with huge tax penalties and roster restrictions.
As for it being one of the worst trades in NBA history, that's just bollocks.
One of the worst trades in NBA history was when the Clippers gave the Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Galinari and seven first-round picks for Paul George.
What about on draft night in 1998 when the Bucks selected Dirk Nowitzki only to ship him to Dallas for Robert Traylor? Ouch. And who could forget 1996 when the Hornets drafted Kobe Bryant before trading him to the Lakers for Vlade Divac.
The KAT trade hasn't worked out yet for the Timberwolves and Towns is have a career-year in New York, but it's way too early to put the blockbuster deal anywhere near the category of worst trades in NBA history.