Kevin Garnett blasts Jimmy Butler over Heat drama, takes jab at Glen Taylor
Former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett knows all about not being happy in your current NBA team's situation. That being said, Garnett takes umbrage with how former Wolves player Jimmy Butler is handling circumstances in Miami.
Garnett, who was frustrated with his situation in Minnesota before being traded to the Boston Celtics, was discussing the situation between Butler and the Heat with former Celtics teammate Paul Pierce on his podcast, KG Certified, on Friday. Butler, who played for the Wolves for parts of two seasons, has been suspended indefinitely by the Heat after walking out of their morning shootaround after being informed he would no longer start for the team. It was the third time in a matter of weeks that Butler, who has been frustrated with Miami and has signaled he wants a trade, was suspended by the Heat.
"This is how non-guarantees are going to come into our league, right here, for sh*t like this," Garnett said on his podcast on Friday. "We f**king fought our a** off through five or six God damn lockouts to get to a point ... where we protect the integrity of the talent. And then that talent has a responsibility to be professional, come in here and do your f**king job."
Garnett likened Butler's circumstances to his own previous situation in Minnesota, and how Garnett came in and handled his business. Garnett never quit on his team, despite his frustrations with ownership and other issues with the team.
"You think I like Glen Taylor? You think I like that motherf**ker?" Garnett said. "... We came in, we did our f**king jobs, you got paid and you went home. You go home, soon as you get the opportunity to change that, you change it. But bro ain't finna come in here, make a mockery, become a distraction to the other guys in here."
What would Garnett do in Butler's situation?
"If I was Jimmy Butler, I would've came out, I would've had 50 (points)," Garnett said. "I would have been screaming at the top of my lungs ... 'Yeah, I ain't signing here next year.' Came out, I would've got another 50."