Launch of NBC 'Coast 2 Coast Tuesday' will mean two late starts for Wolves
The Timberwolves' 2025-26 regular season schedule was officially released last week, and it included two 10 p.m. CT tip-offs. The abnormally late start times are due to NBC's new Coast 2 Coast Tuesday program, which pushes back the second leg of NBA doubleheaders an extra hour.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Timberwolves On SI newsletter
Feb. 24 @ Portland Trail Blazers: 10 p.m. CT
Mar. 10 @ Los Angeles Lakers: 10 p.m. CT
Minnesota often gets unfavorable start times due to its placement in the Western Conference, despite being one of seven teams in the conference that is located in the central time zone. Fortunately for Wolves fans, they have only seven other games that will tip off at 9 p.m. CT or later.
The return of the NBA on NBC also comes with the inroduction of Prime Video into the league's broadcast schedule along with the removal of TNT. The Timberwolves will have games on NBC, ESPN, Prime Video, along with the traditional local network this season.