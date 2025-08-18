All Timberwolves

Launch of NBC 'Coast 2 Coast Tuesday' will mean two late starts for Wolves

Minnesota will have two 10 p.m. CT starts as part of its 2025-26 regular season slate.

Tony Liebert

Feb 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham (4) passes against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
The Timberwolves' 2025-26 regular season schedule was officially released last week, and it included two 10 p.m. CT tip-offs. The abnormally late start times are due to NBC's new Coast 2 Coast Tuesday program, which pushes back the second leg of NBA doubleheaders an extra hour.

Feb. 24 @ Portland Trail Blazers: 10 p.m. CT

Feb 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) drives on Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Mar. 10 @ Los Angeles Lakers: 10 p.m. CT

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Minnesota often gets unfavorable start times due to its placement in the Western Conference, despite being one of seven teams in the conference that is located in the central time zone. Fortunately for Wolves fans, they have only seven other games that will tip off at 9 p.m. CT or later.

The return of the NBA on NBC also comes with the inroduction of Prime Video into the league's broadcast schedule along with the removal of TNT. The Timberwolves will have games on NBC, ESPN, Prime Video, along with the traditional local network this season.

