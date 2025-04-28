LeBron, Luka deny fatigue as Wolves smell blood from 'gassed' Lakers
Got legs? No one is going to question 40-year-old LeBron James' conditioning, but playing 37 consecutive minutes and 45 minutes of a 48-minute game isn't ideal for a Lakers team going up against a Minnesota roster that is young, deep and talented.
By the numbers, the Timberwolves have dominated the fourth quarter in all four games of the playoff series, and the result is the Lakers facing elimination at home in Game 5 Wednesday night.
Minnesota has outscored the Lakers 105-69 in the fourth quarter through four games, and the Lakers have been held under 30% shooting in three of the four games.
- Game 1: Wolves 23, Lakers 17 — Lakers shot 28%
- Game 2: Wolves 20, Lakers 13 — Lakers shot 26%
- Game 3: Wolves 30, Lakers 20 — Lakers shot 35%
- Game 4: Wolves 32, Lakers 19 — Lakers shot 28%
"I feel like we took their best punches throughout the game," Anthony Edwards said. "I felt like they was gassed going down the stretch, so I'm just trying to keep my foot on the pedal and keep going."
Edwards, who lit up the Lakers for 43 points, isn't the only one who thinks the Lakers legs were cooked in crunch time. Charley Barkley also thinks Lakers coach J.J. Redick is asking too much of his guys, namely LeBron and Luka Doncic.
"There's physical fatigue, there's mental fatigue," Barkley said. "Luka missed a layup. LeBron missed a layup. They both had a couple turnovers. That's fatigue."
LeBron and Luka disagree.
"This is the playoffs. Fatigue shouldn't play a role in this," Doncic said. "They just executed better on the defensive end during the last minute."
"I don't think fatigue had anything to do with it. We just missed some point-blank shots," LeBron said.
The Lakers — and Wolves — get two full days of rest before Game 5 tips off around 9 p.m. CT Wednesday in Los Angeles.