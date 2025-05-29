Lonzo Ball lays out Kevin Durant trade to push Wolves over the top
It's officially the offseason for the Timberwolves, which means we can revisit discussions about a potential Kevin Durant trade. Ever since Anthony Edwards bonded with Durant during last year's Olympics, rumors have been circulating. It has been widely confirmed that Phoenix will work with Durant's team to facilitate a trade this offseason.
Many hypothetical Durant-Wolves trades have revolved around Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and other young assets. Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball suggested a different deal on his podcast earlier this month.
"If they Wolves fall short, lowkey, [Kevin Durant] gets 'em over the hump," Ball said. "I'd give up [Rudy] Gobert for KD... I'm going [Anthony Edwards] at the one, KD at the two, [Jaden] McDaniels at the three, [Julius] Randle at the four, and Naz Reid at the five."
Any hypothetical trade Minnesota looks at making for Durant will face challenges based on salary. He is set to make more than $54 million next season, and that's a big number to acquire with the new salary cap rules, especially for a team like the Wolves, who have six different players who could make more than $10 million next season.
Reid and Randle both have impending player options, so there's a lot that goes into a hypothetical deal. Gobert is set to have a $38 million cap hit next season, so the Wolves would likely have to add more players. Potentially Donte DiVincenzo to match salary, plus a young piece such as Rob Dillingham or Terrence Shannon Jr.
It's not entirely unrealistic to think Phoenix could be interested in adding a four-time defensive player of the year to pair with its backcourt of Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, but there could be a lot of obstacles to reach that point.
If we learned anything in the Wolves' Western Conference Finals loss to the Thunder, it's that they probably need a more explosive point guard next to Edwards. In Ball's hypothetical, Edwards would be playing the one, which could create more issues than solutions.
There are a lot of decisions and options for Tim Connelly and the Wolves' front office to look at this offseason, and a potential Durant deal will continue to make headlines.