Midrange Ant, quiet Rob among takeaways from Wolves preseason game No. 2
The Timberwolves' second game of the preseason and their first at Target Center was a fun one on Tuesday night. 18 players saw action in a 135-134 overtime loss to the Pacers, which ended with ex-Pacer Enrique Freeman's game-winning three-point attempt clanking off the rim.
The only Wolves who didn't play in this one were Jaden McDaniels (whose second child was just born), Joe Ingles (rest), and Leonard Miller (finger). Jaylen Clark played eight minutes and then left with neck spasms.
Let's dive into some takeaways from the action.
Midrange Ant
After sitting out the first game in San Diego, Anthony Edwards and a couple other starters (Julius Randle and Mike Conley) played on Tuesday. Those three were in the starting lineup alongside Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.
It's no secret that one of Edwards' primary focuses during his offseason training was improving his midrange shot. So it's fitting that the first points of the game came from Ant hitting a turnaround middy.
Edwards added a stepback from inside the arc at the top of the key in the second quarter. He finished with 17 points and two assists on 6-of-15 shooting in 19 first-half minutes. Ant was just 3 for 10 on shots from outside the paint, and his efficiency from the midrange will be worth keeping an eye on when the regular season begins. He also had a few nice finishes at the rim.
Elsewhere in the starting lineup, Randle had 14 points and four rebounds on 6-of-11 shooting, taking only one shot that wasn't at the rim. Reid scored 10 points. Gobert wasn't great; he had five turnovers and four fouls in his 18 minutes. Conley hardly showed up on the stat sheet at all.
Rob quiet again
Is it time to be concerned about Rob Dillingham and what he's going to be in his second season? It's only two preseason games, but the early results haven't been particularly encouraging. Dillingham was inefficient in the Nuggets game, though he did have nine assists, and he was even quieter against the Pacers. He finished with three points on 1-of-7 shooting with four assists, three turnovers, and a steal. One of the turnovers came when he got stripped by T.J. McConnell in the backcourt.
Through two exhibition games, Dillingham has 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting, with 13 assists and seven TOs. It's just the preseason, so it should be taken for what it is. But at the same time, these games are important for a 20-year-old who is trying to crack the rotation in year two. He hasn't looked like a player with a ton of confidence so far.
For the second straight game, Dillingham was outplayed by sixth-year veteran Bones Hyland, who we wrote about in depth after the preseason opener. Hyland led the Wolves in scoring in the first game and finished with 11 points off the bench in this one, hitting three three-pointers for the second straight contest. He's made six of his nine triples so far. Hyland also had a couple steals.
Juzang goes on a heater
Johnny Juzang is making quite the impression so far during preseason action. He had 16 points and hit three threes in San Diego, and then followed that up by going on quite the heater from deep during the second half of this game in Minneapolis.
Juzang hit his first three of the night with about five minutes left in the third quarter and the Wolves down 24 points. He buried another late in the quarter. And then he hit four in a row in the first 3:13 of the fourth quarter, including some difficult contested attempts. Juzang went 6 for 8 from deep in a span of roughly eight and a half minutes of game time, which sparked a 32-9 Wolves run that got them back in the game. Those threes accounted for 18 of his team-high 20 points.
A fourth-year undrafted wing out of UCLA, Juzang played in 64 games with the Jazz last season. He's 6'7" and a career 36 percent shooter from deep. Juzang has hit 9 of 15 three-point attempts through two preseason games with the Wolves, and he's making a real case to earn a roster spot.
More Shannon impact
Terrence Shannon Jr. continues to look like the guy who will step into Nickeil Alexander-Walker's vacated spot as the eighth member of the Wolves' primary rotation. He had a strong Summer League and is clearly an impactful player whenever he's on the floor. Against the Pacers, Shannon had nine points (including two threes), two rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 23 minutes.
The Wolves' starting lineup went 2 for 9 from three in the first half. The bench was 15 for 27 from deep, which was led by Juzang, Hyland, and Shannon.
Here's the rest of Minnesota's preseason schedule:
- Thursday, Oct. 9: at Knicks — NBA TV
- Monday, Oct. 13: vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions — TBD
- Thursday, Oct. 16: at Bulls — FanDuel Sports Network North
- Friday, Oct. 17: at 76ers — NBA League Pass