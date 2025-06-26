Minnesota Timberwolves 2025 NBA Draft: Best players available on Day 2
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft has come and gone. The Timberwolves selected French big man Joan Beringer with the 17th overall pick. They currently own pick No. 31, which is the first pick of the second round on Day 2, so let's look at the top available player left on the board.
With looming player option decisions for Julius Randle and Naz Reid, along with Rudy Gobert aging, it made sense for Minnesota to target a player in the frontcourt in round one. It would now make sense to target a forward or guard with their second-round pick.
2025 NBA draft best players available
- Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford
- Rasheer Flemming, F, St. Joe's
- Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas
- Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke
- Kam Jones, G, Marquette
- Kobe Brea, G, Kentucky
- Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton
- Javon Small, G, West Virginia
- Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga
- Hunter Salis, G, Wake Forest
- John Tonje, F, Wisconsin
- Jamir Watkins, G, Florida State
- Noah Penda, F, France
- Chaz Lanier, F, Tennessee
- Curtis Jones, G, Iowa State
- Eric Dixon, F, Villanova
- Dink Pate, G, G-League
- Micah Peavy, G, Georgetown
- Grant Nelson, F, Alabama
Related: NBA draft analyst reactions, grades for Wolves' Joan Beringer pick
Some of the top players left on the board play in the frontcourt, such as Raynaud, Flemming and Kalkbrenner, but there are plenty of intriguing guards like Jones, Proctor and Nembhard. Tim Connelly and Minnesota's front office have the opportunity to go in a lot of different directions.
Coverage on Thursday night will begin at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN's family of networks.