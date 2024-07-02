Monte Morris leaves for Suns; updated Wolves depth chart
Monte Morris has reportedly agreed to a free-agent contract with the Phoenix Suns, ending his brief stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Wolves had interest in bringing Morris back. But his lack of playing time in the playoffs coupled with drafting (Rob) Dillingham was always going to make that a tough sell," said Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, who confirmed Shams Charania's original report that Morris is heading to Phoenix.
"Morris came to Minnesota and he was still getting in shape from the injury that kept him out of the first half of the season. I think it was difficult for him to try to find his own role in a team so established. I think he’ll be much better next season," Krawczynski added.
Morris played in 33 games between the Pistons and Wolves and averaged just 5.0 points and shot 40.5% overall including 38.6% from 3-point range. In Minnesota, he played in 27 games, averaging 5.1 points in 15.1 minutes per game. He shot 42.4% from 3 with the Wolves.
In the postseason, Morris played in nine of 12 games although most of his time on the floor came with Minnesota either leading or trailing by significant margins.
With Morris gone and Kyle Anderson, Jordan McLaughlin and Daishen Nix perhaps on their way out as a free agents, Minnesota's depth chart could look a little bit different in 2024-25. Right now, assuming Anderson, McLaughlin and Nix leave in free agency, the Wolves are left with something along these lines:
PG: Mike Conley, Rob Dillingham
SG: Anthony Edwards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaylen Clark
SF: Jaden McDaniels, Terrence Shannon Jr., Josh Minott
PF: Karl-Anthony Towns, Leonard Miller
C: Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Luka Garza