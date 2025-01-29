Naz Reid added to Wolves' injury report, Nickeil Alexander-Walker good to go
Timberwolves forward Naz Reid has been added to the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns. He's questionable to play due to illness.
Reid joins rookie guard Rob Dillingham, who was listed as questionable due to illness on Tuesday night. Some kind of bug seems to be going around the Wolves' locker room; Anthony Edwards was deemed questionable for the same reason prior to Saturday's game against the Nuggets, though he ultimately played in that game and had one of his better outings of the season (34 points, 9 assists).
Reid has played in all 46 games for the Wolves this season, averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 25.3 minutes off the bench. The NBA's reigning sixth man of the year is shooting 41 percent from three-point range for the second consecutive season, largely because he's 42 of 75 (56 percent) across 14 games in January.
If Reid can't play in Phoenix, the Wolves would potentially need to give minutes to someone like Joe Ingles or Leonard Miller off the bench. Neither has been in the rotation at all. If Dillingham can't play, there isn't an obvious answer on the roster for another point guard option. Donte DiVincenzo remains out for a while with his toe injury.
Fortunately, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is off the injury report and good to go after suffering what looked like a significant leg injury on Monday night. He had to be helped off the court, but it was deemed just a contusion.
So the Wolves' bench group tonight will definitely include NAW. If Reid and/or Dillingham are out, Chris Finch will have to use Josh Minott and perhaps go even deeper into his bench.
Suns star Kevin Durant is questionable with a thumb injury. It's an 8 p.m. central time start in Phoenix.
