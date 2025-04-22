Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker finish fifth, sixth in Sixth Man of the Year voting
Naz Reid didn't win a second consecutive Sixth Man of the Year Award, but the voting results just go to show the level of depth present on the Minnesota Timberwolves' roster. Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each finished top six in votes.
Reid received one first-place vote, five second-place votes and 11 third-place votes for 31 total points to finish fifth in voting. Alexander-Walker, meanwhile, received two second-place votes and one third-place vote for seven total points to finish sixth in voting. Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard won the award, receiving 82 first-place votes and 454 points.
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley finished second in the voting (279 points); Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome finished third (91); and Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter finished in fourth place (33). Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (1) also received votes for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.
Reid, who won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2023-24, played 80 games and averaged career bests in points per game (14.2), rebounds per game (6.0), assists per game (2.3) and free-throw percentage (78%). He also started 17 games this year and shot 46% from the field and 38% from 3-point range while averaging a career-high 27.5 minutes per game.
Alexander-Walker was one of just 11 players to play all 82 games this season — his teammate Jaden McDaniels was another — and he averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He was arguably Minnesota's most consistent player this season, posting the second-best defensive rating to Rudy Gobert of its regular rotation players (108.5) and the fifth-best offensive rating on the team at 115.1 (Reid's 116.2 offensive rating was the best on the Wolves).
Alexander-Walker also made 10 starts and shot 44% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.