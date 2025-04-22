NBA fines Anthony Edwards $50K for crotch grab, vulgar message to Lakers fans
The NBA is fining Wolves star Anthony Edwards $50,000 for a vulgar comment and obscene gesture directed at the crowd during Minnesota's blowout win over the Lakers in Game 1 of the best-of-seven playoff series Saturday in Los Angeles.
In a now viral video, Edwards is seen talking back-and-forth with Lakers fans while at the scorer's table. Edwards is heard defending teammate Rudy Gobert by saying, "He got 200 million," repeatedly, and then bragging that his male anatomy is "bigger than yours."
The NBA didn't divulge the vulgar details in its announcement, instead stating that Edwards is being fined for "inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture."
This will be the sixth time the league has issued a fine to Edwards this season, bringing his total to around $295,000. Edwards was previously been fined for making multiple obscene gestures on the playing court, using profane language multiple times in interviews, and failing to leave the court after being ejected.
Overall, this marks the eighth time Edwards has been fined by the league in his career.
Game 2 of the series tips off at 9 p.m. CT Tuesday.