NBA's last two-minute report reveals missed call on McDaniels for tripping Doncic

The Lakers were forced to take a timeout, instead of putting Doncic at the line down a point late on Sunday.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) calls a timeout after stumbling on the defense of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels in the fourth quarter during Game 4 of their first-round playoff series at Target Center in Minneapolis on April 27, 2025.
There should have been a foul called on Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels for tripping Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series on Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis, according to the NBA's last two-minute report.

Doncic tripped on McDaniels' foot and fell to the court with 33 seconds remaining in the game. According to Monday's last two-minute report, "McDaniels steps forward into Doncic's path, initiating illegal foot contact that causes him to lose his balance." There was no call, and the Lakers ultimately had to take a timeout to avoid a jump ball and retain possession.

McDaniels stole the ensuing inbounds pass, and Anthony Edwards drew a foul on LeBron James — a correct call, per the last two-minute report, that only came after a challenge from Chris Finch — and made two game-sealing free throws. But had McDaniels been called for the foul, Doncic would have been at the free-throw line with the Lakers trailing 114-113.

Lakers coach JJ Redick expressed frustration with the no call postgame, calling it a "blatant trip."

"He doesn't just fall on his own," Redick said. "We should have been at the free-throw line. He got fouled."

That was the only missed call of the final two minutes, according to the report.

