Redick cries 'blatant trip' on Jaden McDaniels; did refs miss Luka Doncic travel?
Lakers head coach J.J. Redick admitted that a no-call by the officials when Luka Doncic tripped in the final seconds of Minnesota's 116-113 win in Game 5 Sunday afternoon wasn't what cost the Lakers the game, but he's adamant that a foul should've been called on Timberwolves standout Jaden McDaniels.
"Luka got tripped. That was a blatant trip. He doesn't just fall on his own. We should have been at the free-throw line. He got fouled," Redick said during his postgame press conference.
Is it pass interference in the NFL when the feet of a wide receiver and defensive back get tangled and the receiver falls to the ground? No, that's referred to as incidental contact. So is it a tripping penalty when Doncic steps on McDaniels' foot and falls to the court?
Here's the formal definition of a defensive foul in the NBA rulebook: "A player shall not hold, push, charge into, impede the progress of an opponent by extending a hand, arm, leg or knee or by bending the body into a position that is not normal. Contact that results in the re-routing of an opponent is a foul which must be called immediately."
Does Doncic stepping on McDaniels' foot qualify as McDaniels impeding his progress? On the replay, it certainly doesn't look like intentional contact, and McDaniels' movement in a defensive stance appears to be normal.
Perhaps the real missed call on the play was Doncic getting away with an obvious travel.
Per the NBA rulebook, a player "who falls to the floor while holding the ball, or while coming to a stop, may not gain an advantage by sliding."
Doncic clearly slid to control the ball and then was awarded a timeout.
Either way, the Lakers are down three games to one with Game 5 in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.