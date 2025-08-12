NBA's Peacock debut to feature Timberwolves in doubleheader
The first night of NBA action streaming exclusively on Peacock during the 2025-26 season will feature the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The league announced Tuesday that the Peacock debut will be Monday, Oct. 27 and it'll be a doubleheader showcasing the Detroit Pistons hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers, followed by the Timberwolves taking on the Denver Nuggets at Target Center in Minneapolis.
It'll be a late start for Wolves fans despite the home setting, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT.
NBC/Peacock will handle 100 games during the regular season, including up five games per week through the playoffs. The network will have national games on Tuesday nights and Sunday Night Basketball once the NFL' season concludes.
Peacock will get up to three games on Monday nights during the season.
It's all part of the NBA's new television streaming contract, which has seen ESPN replace TNT and the addition of NBC/Peacock and Amazon.
Amazon will stream 66 games per season, including an opening-week doubleheader, a Black Friday game, and all games from the knockout stage of the NBA Cup. It'll also have the streaming rights to the NBA Play-In Tournament, and up to 26 games in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
The only other regular-season game that we know the Timberwolves are playing with certainty is a Christmas Day matchup with the Nuggets in Denver. To say there will be distractions for diehard Minnesota sports fans on Christmas Day is an understatement because there will also be a Minnesota Vikings game against the Detroit Lions, streaming exclusively on Netflix.
We also know that the Timberwolves will begin their six-game preseason schedule on Oct. 6 against the Nuggets, followed by exhibition games against the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.